PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools is challenging a violent TikTok trend.

The district organized Pride Day to put a positive spin on a dangerous social media craze.

On Monday, students were encouraged to celebrate school pride and reach out to classmates in need.

The TikTok trend the district is trying to deter students away from is one in which students participate in dangerous and criminal activities and post the videos on social media.

“We know, unfortunately, recently, there’s a platform called TikTok and within this platform, it has been really setting children up for failure,” said BCPS Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, “so this is an opportunity for us to really get out there and start a new challenge, but in a positive way.”

Pride Day will kick off Peace Week, which will reinforce a year-round commitment to maintaining a peaceful learning environment.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.