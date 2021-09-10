FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools officials said they intend to keep enforcing their mask mandate despite a Florida appeals court ruling in favor of allowing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on wearing face coverings on school grounds.

BCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright confirmed the district’s decision during a news conference held Friday.

“We will continue to implement our current face covering policy. Our school board will continue to review that policy in an upcoming meeting,” she said, “because the decision is based on the moment of now and what is occurring with boots on the ground.”

A three-judge panel ruled that DeSantis can continue to enforce his administration’s ban on school mask mandates, as the issue winds its way through the courts.

“Our local school board is acting under the Florida Constitution, within their rights, within what they are charged to be doing for their local community,” said Cartwright.

Florida Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled on Wednesday that there was a compelling reason why the governor couldn’t punish school districts for violating the ban.

“We are in a pandemic. The evidence shows that; there’s no dispute about that,” he said. “We have a variant that’s more infectious and more dangerous to children.”

During BCPS’ news conference, Cartwright defended the district’s mask mandate while holding up her face mask.

“This makes a difference for us here in the Broward County Public Schools. This is helping us to mitigate COVID-19 and what is occurring within our schools,” she said.

Following Wednesday’s circuit court ruling, DeSantis’ office filed an emergency appeal, and the appeals panel in Tallahassee found that the governor’s ban on mandates should remain in place for now and that there are issues the judges feel could lead the governor to ultimately prevail.

“If the mask mandate goes away, I anticipate that we will not be able to operate schools, because so many people would get impacted with COVID,” said Dr. Rosalind Osgood, chair of the Broward County School Board.

The court ruling happens as a teacher assistant died due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the number of Broward educators who have passed away from the virus in the current school year to four.

There is also a parallel case regarding mask mandates on behalf of Broward, Alachua and Orange counties.

BCPS officials said they are also trying to appeal to DeSantis’s administration to provide some sort of mechanism that would enable them to receive what they described as up to hundreds of millions of dollars in approved COVID-related federal funding.

