FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As hospitals fill up, the health of children has become a greater concern. Parents and school administrators are worried as the new school year approaches.

Just last week, some 70,000 children across the United States contracted COVID-19 and now some parents want masks to be part of the dress code for the upcoming school year.

“At this point in time, the Broward Public Schools is going to continue to review information before considering any revision,” said BCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

For now, the mask mandate inside BCPS isn’t going anywhere.

“At this point, we’re going to be looking for language from our emergency rule as a result of the governor’s executive order,” Cartwright said.

“There will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis signed an executive order last week giving parents the option, regardless of what a school district decides.

“I want to empower parents to be able to make the best decisions they can for the wellbeing of their children,” he said.

His announcement came two days after BCPS board decided to make masks a requirement for the upcoming school year.

District leaders said they would comply, but now, less than a week later, things are different.

“The Broward County school board has chosen to pause,” said BCPS Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood. “We want to take the time to get the language that we anticipate coming from the executive rule. We want to do our due diligence to make sure that whatever decision we make going forward will be a decision that would allow us to keep our students, our staff and our community safe.”

Some teachers said they hope this pause will result in the board standing its ground.

“I think that our board’s gonna stand strong and we’re gonna have the mask mandate because I don’t see the cases going down, we’re only seeing a rise every day,” said Anna Fusco of the Broward Teachers Union.

The board is expected to potentially make a decision by Aug. 10.

In Miami-Dade, school officials said masks are required on school buses. They said are reviewing their mask policy and will make a decision before the start of school.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.