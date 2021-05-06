BCPS continues administering Pfizer shots to students 16 and older

(WSVN) - More shots for students are being administered on Thursday.

Broward County Public Schools will continue giving the Pfizer vaccine to students 16 and older to those who want it.

Students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. They too can get a shot on campus.

Schools giving the vaccine on Thursday are: Dave Thomas Education Center West, J.P. Taravella, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Northeast High School and Boyd Anderson.

