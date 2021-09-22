LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools celebrated Dads Take Your Child to School Day on Wednesday.

The statewide initiative from the Department of Education is an effort to encourage fathers and father figures to be more involved in their children’s education.

Many proudly participated in the inspiring event.

“I just want to show, represent what fathers and grandfathers are supposed to do,” one grandparent said. “You don’t have a father, so I’m his grandfather and I’m going to make sure that he knows that we set an example.”

“I’m trying to make sure I’m there for them every day, you know, every step of the way,” one parent said.

The day highlights the importance of what a male role model can have in a child’s development.

