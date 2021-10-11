FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright may soon hold the position permanently.

Members of the school board will be meeting to discuss the matter, Tuesday.

“I am very honored and very humbled that our board is considering this as something, to name me as permanent superintendent,” Cartwright said.

Just a few months into her role, Cartwright could get the job for good as early as Tuesday morning.

BCPS board member Nora Rupert made the request for the board to discuss the possibility last week.

At an event on Monday at Charles W. Flanagan High School, Cartwright said in her short time in the position, much has been done already and she’s looking forward to doing more.

“We’ve been able to accomplish a lot these past two months and it’s through the collaboration of staff, community members and really having that very focused drive in order to continue our direction forward,” she said.

