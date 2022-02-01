(WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board will meet again on Tuesday morning to discuss their superintendent search.

The board narrowed their search down to four candidates.

One of them, Dr. Vickie Cartwright, has served as interim superintendent since August.

The new superintendent will replace Robert Runcie who stepped down after being indicted on perjury charges.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.