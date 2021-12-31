FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An emergency meeting is set to be held on Friday afternoon as the Broward County Public School Board gets ready to amend facial covering policies.

School leaders said new changes will not apply to students because of state law.

They made an urgent plea Thursday night on social media in order to curb the coronavirus crisis and the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

In the statement, the board said, “Parents, guardians, and caregivers are urged to send their children to school wearing face coverings.”

This while also pleading with them to keep their children home if they are showing symptoms or came in contact with someone who tested positive.

Broward’s meeting comes a day after Miami-Dade Public Schools issued sweeping new restrictions.

“We are forced to do what we’ve done for a long period of time which is embrace protective protocols,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The outgoing superintendent announced that all adults will have to wear masks inside of schools and facilities as well as bus staff.

Students are only encouraged to wear masks because of the state law banning mandates — a law the district is discussing taking legal action against.

Carvalho sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the education commission asking for help.

“Considering the escalating nature of this viral crisis we continue to experience, what are the mitigating strategies that the commissioner and/or the governor are recommending?” he said.

The education commission is standing by the new law saying students will not be forced to wear face coverings.

“I don’t think masks make a big impact in a school environment,” said one parent.

“I think they should have it,” one parent said. “It’s very important to protect them.”

“I just think it’s spreading like wildfire,” another parent said.

In a continued push to get tested for the virus, Miami-Dade County opened several new sites to prevent long lines from forming.

“I love this site. I think it was practical and people, you know, need to get tested,” said one woman.

On New Year’s Eve, the sites with adjusted holiday hours include the South-Dade Government Center and Tropical Park. Both are set to close at 7 p.m. Zoo Miami will shut down at 5 p.m.

On New Year’s Day, Tropical Park, the South-Dade Government Center and Miami-Dade College North will reopen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Port Miami Terminal J site will test between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In Broward, none of their county sites will be open on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

Additional sites are scheduled to open starting in the new year.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.