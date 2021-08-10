FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With school set to start soon, Broward County School Board members are deciding what to do when it comes to face coverings and whether they will go against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ orders.

BCPS board members held a meeting to discuss their options and hear from members of the public, Tuesday morning.

A heated argument was recorded between two women outside of the school board building as members inside met.

Dozens of protesters could be seen with signs — for and against mask mandates.

“You gotta think about the long-term mental health of the kids!” said one protester.

“We have the kids more than they do. We have the kids for six, seven hours in the classroom,” said another protester wearing a mask.

Board members in the meantime discussed a reopening plan and mask-wearing policy.

“I think that the governor is a bully,” said Florida Senator Perry E. Thurston, Jr. “He’s trying to intimidate the school board members who we have selected to protect our children.”

Those who signed up to speak to the school board members were allowed two minutes to have their voices heard.

The board is now tasked with figuring out what move to make next.

“People are depending on you,” said Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco. “We did a phenomenal job last year through our summer experience not having the spread of COVID. One of those protocols was wearing a mask.”

“You have an entire community behind you,” said parent Nancy Fry. “Please ignore the few loud voices and the abuses of power and stand with your students and constituents. We’re behind you, please protect us.”

Others spoke up against a mask-wearing policy.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.