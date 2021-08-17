FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board is expected to make its mask mandate vote official on Tuesday afternoon.

Students will be heading back to class on Wednesday, and face coverings will be required.

Board members met at BCPS headquarters in Fort Lauderdale to discuss the move.

The board defied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ law stating school boards do not have the authority to put a mask mandate in place.

DeSantis believes if a student has to wear a mask, the decision to do so should be up to their parent.

On Monday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and board members met virtually with a COVID task force to discuss the best ways to keep students and staff safe when school starts.

“I am accepting 100% of their recommendations, that includes the protocols associated with masking on buses, appropriate social distancing, increased sanitization, as well as mandatory masking with accommodations as medically prescribed for students,” said Carvalho.

The BCPSB is expected to enact the same policy, where a student must have a medical note to be exempt from wearing a face covering.

The M-DCPS board is expected to make their decision final on Wednesday.

The State Board of Education will be holding a meeting on the matter later Tuesday afternoon.

