(WSVN) - Safety changes are coming to public schools in Broward County.

The Broward County Public School Board approved the use of metal detectors on campus.

The new measure applies to students and staff.

The board hopes this will help decrease the amount of gun violence and social media threats that have occured.

The policy was passed unanimously and goes into effect immediately.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.