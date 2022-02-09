FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board met on Wednesday to hear from the public as they decide who will be the district’s next superintendent.

Current Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and Michael Gaal are the two candidates being considered to lead the sixth largest school district.

“The role of a superintendent is one where you want to know that you have somebody who will be successful in that role,” Cartwright said. “You also want to know that you have someone in that role that will lead the district in a positive direction and a unifying direction and always keep students as their primary focus.”

“Thank you for having me again this morning,” Gaal said. “Yesterday was a delightful day. It was wonderful to be able to meet with you all one on one. I really appreciate the specific programs of interest that you asked me about, the partners that you brought into the room, so I could learn more about Broward County and it’s needs.”

The pair were addressed by members of the public in a similar setting on Tuesday night in Plantation.

On Wednesday, they answered more questions and addressed concerns from residents and parents.

Both showed their support for teachers.

“They are under-resourced, overworked and not properly compensated,” Gaal said.

“Our staff, for what they do on a daily basis, they definitely do not get the income that they vastly deserve,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright has served as Interim Superintendent for months. Gaal is a veteran of the Air Force and former school administrator.

“Clearly, I come with a resume that is steeped in leadership,” Gaal said. “I’m thankful for my service in defense of our country to be able to have developed that leadership.”

“I take a collaborative approach, involving others as we have conversations, in order to problem solve together,” Cartwright said.

The decision could be made as early as Wednesday afternoon.

