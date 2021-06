(WSVN) - Broward County Public School students will begin summer school on Monday.

Pre-K to 12th graders will get the opportunity to refresh what they learned last school year and prepare for the next.

Outgoing Superintendent Robert Runcie will visit several schools to welcome students and staff.

