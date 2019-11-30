Bayfront Park lights Christmas tree, opens holiday village during ceremony

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Christmas tree at Bayfront Park was lit up for the first time this holiday season during a ceremony in downtown Miami.

The Saturday event began at 6 p.m. and lasted until 9 p.m., and it was free and open to the public.

The ceremony also kicked off the opening of Bayfront’s Holiday Village.

In addition to shopping, guests can enjoy waterfront roller-skating by Bayskate, over 50 local vendors, festive music, food and drinks through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.