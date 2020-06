MIAMI (WSVN) - The biggest Fourth of July celebration in South Florida has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

There will be no dazzling fireworks show at Bayfront Park next weekend.

The organizer said the cancellation is to ensure the health and safety of residents.

Thousands of people usually gather in downtown Miami for the event each year.

