Bay Harbor Islands Police officer back at work following social media controversy

(WSVN) - A Bay Harbor Islands police officer is back on the job after facing backlash for a controversial post.

Police Cpl. Pablo Lima was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

He was suspended with pay during an investigation into his alleged support of his wife’s anti-Muslim comments on social media.

The post caused a stir in the community with commissioners condemning the comments.

The department, however, said Lima did not like any posts.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.