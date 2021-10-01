BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Town of Bay Harbor Islands announced that the Bougainvilla condos were deemed unsafe.

Residents were ordered to evacuate the premises on Wednesday.

Town officials said the 70-year recertification report found significant structural and electrical defects which could cause an electrical fire or long term power outages.

No word has been given as to when repairs will take place.

