Battery charge dismissed against BSO deputy in teen’s arrest

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A misdemeanor battery charge against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been dismissed.

Broward County Circuit Judge Jill Levy ruled that BSO Deputy Gregory LaCerra acted in self-defense during the controversial arrest of Delucca Rolle in April 2019.

The judge ruled LaCerra should be immune from prosecution under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. The deputy was captured on cellphone video pepper-spraying the 15-year-old, who, LaCerra claimed, took an aggressive stance towards him.

In the same incident, Deputy Christopher Krickovich is seen shoving Rolle’s head to the ground multiple times. The judge did not drop the battery charge against Krickovich.

LaCerra still faces a misdemeanor charge of falsification-of-police-records.

Prosecutors said they plan to appeal the dismissal of charges for LaCerra.

