Disinfecting center for N-95 masks set up at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new decontamination method is being used to disinfect masks in South Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured a new decontamination site that is up and running at the Hard Rock Stadium testing site.

It’s the only one of its kind in the country.

DeSantis said, “This is important to have, because we don’t know what’s going to happen with the supply chain.”

With the shortage of personal protective equipment still causing problems, this could be a solution to reusing N-95 masks for healthcare workers.

Battelle, a company contracted by the federal government, released a video detailing how the process works.

Up to 80,000 masks per day can be decontaminated, and the same mask can go through the process up to 20 times.

DeSantis said, “As many people know, this PPE was a major crunch, particularly in March.”

The hope is this new method can prevent another major shortage of the equipment.

“There’s more PPE going out now, but there’s still going to be a demand for this. Having the ability, though, to decontaminate is a level of protection in case you have other problems with the supply chain,” DeSantis said.

Battelle said there is a plan in place to have more of these facilities available in Florida soon.

