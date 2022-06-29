DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Celebrations will be heard across South Florida as America celebrates Independence Day this weekend, but with this holiday comes hazards and a day of fun can quickly escalate into trouble.

The Fourth of July is a busy day for police and fire rescue as they get the most calls due to the lack of knowledge when handling fireworks.

If one is not careful, the blast of a firework can cause serious damage. For this reason, Battalion Chief Michael Kane with the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue offered safety tips at the Fire Academy in Davie, Wednesday.

Cheif Michael Kane said to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

“Some of these [explosive] injuries that we often see can be compared to battlefield injuries,” said the chief.

Crews demonstrated explosives on watermelons on the field at the academy to show what kind of damage a firework can cause.

Kane also mentioned the blast of a firework or a bottle rocket can also be a cause for injury.

“They go, sometimes, in an unknown direction,” said Kane. “They can wind up striking someone in the face and causing significant injuries.”

Even smaller fireworks, like sparklers, can burn 1,200 degrees or higher — enough to cause severe burns or disfigurement.

Kane has responded to some very serious firework-related injuries himself.

“He was standing over the mortar,” Kane recalled. “It exploded and he lost both of his legs.”

About 20,000 fires are reported every year in the USA in the days leading up to the holiday.

Firefighters have already started to receive these kinds of calls, but they are prepared.

“We have enough resources to be able to combat the additional calls that we might experience,” said the firefighter chief.

If you decide to use fireworks, use caution and make sure to dispose of them properly by filling the container or trash can with water overnight to ensure any fireworks are fully ineffective.

Officials would like to advise the community to refrain from partaking in celebratory gunfire as it is illegal and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.