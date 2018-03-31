Baton-wielding man in custody after Miami rooftop standoff

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who had barricaded himself on the roof of a building in Miami was taken into custody, ending an hourslong standoff with police.

7News cameras captured City of Miami Police officers as they responded to the scene near Southwest 27th Avenue and 25th Street, Saturday afternoon.

The subject could be seen shouting at negotiators as he stood on the rooftop of the one-story structure and wielded a silver metal baton.

Officials said the man’s son was also on the ground and attempted to talk to his father. SWAT units also responded to the scene.

Despite the heavy police presence, officers kept their distance from the man.

Authorities at one point believed he may have also been armed with a knife, but that was not the case.

Just after 7 p.m., police confirmed the man came down and was taken away on a stretcher.

Officials said no one was taken hostage and the man never posed a threat to public safety

