SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The batmobile is hitting the road, going on a four-city tour to celebrate “The Batman” movie’s upcoming release.

Its first stop was Dolphin Mall, Tuesday, where fans of all ages got an up-close and personal look at the specially designed vehicle.

“We invite everyone to come on out, come check it out,” said an event organizer. “We’re gonna have some giveaways, some goodies for everybody and they can take a picture with the batmobile.”

Costumes for “The Batman” and characters like Catwoman, The Penguin, and The Riddler will also be displayed.

“The Batman” hits theaters on March 4.

