NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Miami-Dade firefighters are OK after a bathtub fell onto them as they responded to a fire at a condemned home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out near Northwest 83rd Street and Fifth Court, just before 3 a.m., Monday.

“I was just scared,” said Rebecca who lives nearby. “I couldn’t even go to sleep. By the time we came out, the whole house was on fire. You could see, already, inside the house where some of it had already fallen down.”

Hours into fighting the fire, a cast-iron tub fell from the second floor, striking three firefighters.

The firefighters were pulled from under the bathtub by fellow firefighters.

MDFR officials said no injuries were reported.

After more than three hours of battling the flames, the fire has been contained.

“It was no good,” Rebecca said. “The house was no good, so hopefully now they tear it down.”

Crews applied foam to the house to prevent any hotspots from reigniting the fire.

Neighbors told 7News the house has been abandoned for about a year but has been troublesome due to vagrants coming in and living inside the home.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

