Bat-swinging man suspected in Hialeah road rage arrested

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have announced the arrest of a suspect who they said was caught on camera swinging a bat at a food delivery driver in Hialeah.

Thirty-year-old Yoandis Diaz is now behind bars, accused of hitting 22-year-old Ernesto Morales with a baseball bat on July 16.

Diaz was charged with aggravated assault.

Officials said Diaz swung at Morales in a Hialeah parking lot moments after he allegedly cut the suspect off while delivering food in Hialeah.

Morales told 7News that he was struck in the fingers and leg, which left a large bruise.

