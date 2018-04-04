Baseball players from Stoneman Douglas play at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Baseball players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas got the opportunity to play baseball in a Major League Baseball stadium.

Students from Stoneman Douglas and Coral Springs High School got the opportunity to meet with Marlins players in the locker room before the Marlins left for a game in Philadelphia, Wednesday.

The two high school teams will face each other in a district game Wednesday evening at Marlins Park.

The event was made possible by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, who wanted to do something for the students affected by the Parkland shooting.

Upon hearing of the news, the students were ecstatic.

“It was pretty cool, actually,” said MSD coach Todd Fitz-Gerald. “We were in the locker room at school, and they actually called one of our guys on the cellphones and we put it on the speakerphone and he kind of invited us and the kids kind of went crazy, the coaches went crazy. It was pretty exciting, that was a good time for sure.”

The game between the two schools will begin at 6:30 p.m.

