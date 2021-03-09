Barry University to hold in-person graduation at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Barry University is set to hold an in-person graduation at Marlins Park in Miami.

The ceremony is the school’s first major in-person event in more than a year.

Spring graduates, including students who graduated in May and December of last year, will be honored. Graduates, guests with tickets, faculty, staff and trustees will be the only ones allowed to attend.

The event will be streamed live.

