MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Barry University put on a big effort to battle hunger.

A total of 350 students, along with school employees, packed 40,000 meals on Monday in just four hours.

The packages had rice, beans, vegetables, and more.

Most of the meals will be distributed by Cross Catholic Outreach in Haiti.

The rest will be distributed in the South Florida community.

