Barricaded suspect in custody after reports of shots fired near Miami hotel

MIAMI (WSVN) - A barricaded suspect has been taken into custody after police responded to reports of shots fired near downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to a hotel in the area 15th Street and Biscayne Boulevard after someone reportedly fired gunshots near a Hilton hotel, just after 9:30 a.m. Friday.

SWAT team and hostage negotiation crews were on scene, and sources told 7News that police were negotiating with a barricaded subject inside the building.

City of Miami Police later confirmed that the barricaded subject was taken into custody.

Certain areas of the hotel were evacuated during the incident. Officials are now working to reopen the area.

A precautionary lockdown was placed on nearby iPrep Academy while police continue to investigate.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the school is on lockdown only as a precaution due to police activity in the area and not in any immediate danger.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.