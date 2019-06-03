Barricaded subject in custody after armed standoff at Doral apartment complex

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a barricaded subject into custody after an armed standoff inside a Doral apartment complex located near from Trump National Doral.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene at the complex along the 3400 block of Northwest 85th Court, just before 9 p.m., Monday.

We are working an armed barricaded subject. https://t.co/YcC7j4F3dm — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) June 4, 2019

According to police, responding officers originally were called to a reported burglary on the sixth floor of one of the apartments.

Upon their arrival, police said the officers heard gunshots but were not sure whether or not the gunfire was directed at the officers.

After the shots were heard, the officers backed up and established a perimeter around the building, police said.

Carol Ramos lives on the sixth floor of the building a few doors down of where the shots were heard.

“There was some shootings, and I was with my son, and I said, ‘That sounded like a shooting,'” Ramos said, “so a couple of minutes after, all the police officers arrived, and then I looked outside my hallway. I live on the sixth floor. Then, there was a lot of police officers, and they yelled at me. They told me, ‘Get inside!’ They were in an apartment like four apartments next to mine, and it seems like they’re negotiating with the guy.”

Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes said a special response team initiated contact with the subject, and police evacuated the sixth floor.

“We are engaging him in communications at this point,” Valdes said. “We are talking, so there is a dialogue going on, and that’s all I can tell you.”

Miami-Dade Police also arrived on the scene and assisted Doral Police.

The subject was taken into custody just before 11 p.m., Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Northwest 87th Avenue and 33rd Street while the scene remains active.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.