Barricaded subject in armed standoff at Doral apartment complex

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of shots fired and an armed barricaded subject inside a Doral apartment complex located near from Trump National Doral.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene at the complex along the 3400 block of Northwest 84th Court, just before 9 p.m., Monday.

We are working an armed barricaded subject. https://t.co/YcC7j4F3dm — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) June 4, 2019

According to police, responding officers originally were called to a reported burglary on the sixth floor of one of the apartments.

Upon their arrival, police said the officers heard gunshots but were not sure whether or not the gunfire was directed at the officers.

After the shots were heard, the officers backed up and established a perimeter around the building, police said.

Police said they are in contact with the subject and have evacuated the sixth floor.

No injuries have been reported as of 10 p.m.

