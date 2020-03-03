Barricaded subject dies during police-involved shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barricaded subject has died during a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a barricaded subject at a home along the 19800 block of Southwest 180th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

#UPDATE: FDLE is conducting an investigation regarding a police shooting involving our officer(s). #MDPD PIO is on scene and will provide updates. @fdlepio https://t.co/BNKKRo9wti — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 3, 2020

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the SWAT team command post and several MDPD officers could be seen lining the streets of the neighborhood.

Police officials could not confirm how many people were inside of the home with the barricaded person.

MDPD officials later said the barricaded subject was deceased and that it was a police-involved shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.

