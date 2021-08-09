HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - After several hours, a barricaded subject in Hialeah surrendered to police.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene just north of 103rd Street, west of the Palmetto Expressway, Monday morning.

The SWAT team responded to the apartment building after reports of an individual who refuses to exit a second-floor unit.

According to officials, they were looking for the suspect in a killing that took place on Saturday night close to the apartment.

Cellphone video showed the man who was shot at a gas station and later died at the hospital.

Police said three people were listed as suspects and two have been detained.

It remains unclear if police found the third subject.

No injuries were reported.

The barricaded subject surrendered to police at around 12:30 p.m.

