Barricaded man who shot at police appears in bond court

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a Doral apartment and fired shots at officers appeared in bond court on Friday afternoon.

Thirty-four-year-old Sergio Van-Kanten faced a judge for a second time, just a day after Doral Police released bodycam footage of the interaction.

Officials responded to a 911 call about six men breaking into an apartment on the 3400 block of Northwest 85th Court just before 9 p.m., Monday.

After officers responded, they tried to get Van-Kanten to open the door but after no response one officer kicked the door down.

Shots were fired towards the door from inside the apartment. Van-Kanten was taken into custody approximately 2 hours later following a special response team and crisis negotiator responding to the scene.

He faces several charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm in public and aggravated battery.

Van-Kanten was given a $83,500 bond and was ordered to house arrest.

