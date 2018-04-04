Barricaded man opens fire at BSO deputies in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has responded to a man who barricaded himself inside a Pompano Beach home.

Deputies responded to the home near Southwest 14th Court and McNab Road, Wednesday morning.

According to BSO, deputies were serving an eviction notice to the man when the situation escalated. The man reportedly opened fire at the deputies and has been inside the home since.

No injuries were reported as yet.

Deputies are now working to get the man to come out of the home peacefully.

