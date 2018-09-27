Barricade situation ends with woman surrendering in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has surrendered to authorities after being barricaded inside a home in Miami.

City of Miami Police said a domestic-related incident led to a woman barricading herself in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 51st Street, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the dispute involved a married couple in which the wife armed herself with a gun and threatened to harm herself in the home.

According to police, the husband and their young son were not inside the home during the efforts to get her to come out.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the woman walked out and surrendered. She was transported to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.

It’s unclear what charges, if any, she’ll face.

