BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A barge that washed ashore in Boca Raton has been hauled from the shoreline Saturday.

It was towed by the U.S. Coast Guard to Port Everglades for inspection.

Crews began removing fuel from a tug boat that was pushing the barge.

The vessels were chartered by the U.S. Navy to bring munitions, fuel and other supplies to a base on Andros Island in the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard received a distress call Thursday night in Deerfield Beach after the tug boat began taking on water.

Four people on board were rescued.

