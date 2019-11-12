Barge sinks under Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A barge has partially sank underneath the Rickenbacker Causeway.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene along the south side of the bridge where half of the barge could be seen underneath the surface of the water.

A crane could also be seen toppled over onto the underwater portion of the barge.

A pump is currently being used to remove water.

It remains unclear if there was a fuel leak.

