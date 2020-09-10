Barge sinks into canal in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barge carrying a crane has sunk into a canal in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Coral Way and East Las Olas Boulevard at around 11:15 a.m., Thursday.

Workers on scene told rescue crews the barge sank overnight.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where two workers could be seen trying to salvage the barge.

A small oil leak has occurred as a result of the incident.

