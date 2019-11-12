Barge partly sinks under Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A barge has partially sank underneath the Rickenbacker Causeway.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene along the south side of the bridge where half of the barge could be seen underneath the surface of the water at around 9:45 a.m., Tuesday.

A crane could also be seen toppled over onto the underwater portion of the barge.

Hours later, crews were able to bring the crane upright on the lopsided barge.

At least three pumps are being used to remove water.

A dive crew has also responded to the scene to assess the damage.

It remains unclear if there was a fuel leak.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.