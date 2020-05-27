Barber shops, nail and hair salons reopen in Miami Gardens

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Barber shops, nail salons and hair salons in Miami Gardens are once again open for service.

They were given the green light to reopen their doors to customers on Wednesday.

Employees at these service establishments must follow guidelines including using disposable supplies and not sharing tools.

No walk-ins should be allowed, only customers who have made an appointment ahead of time.

City officials said employees should also have temperature checks at the beginning of each workday.

Barbers expressed their frustrations to Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert about how other barber shops in nearby municipalities were able to open their doors to clients before they were.

Gilbert said there’s a reason why the city is moving at a slower, more comfortable pace for the reopening.

“I appreciate that other cities are doing things in different ways, but for Miami Gardens, from our perspective, as we see it as a city and as a community, we want to keep people as safe as possible, and we think slower is better,” said Gilbert.

Toppcuttaz owner Mike Stevens expressed how happy he feels to once again bring his clients back into his business.

“Aw, man, it’s great, you know what I mean?” said Stevens. “The rest was good because I usually work seven days a week, but it does feel great to be back.”

The barber shop, nail salon and hair salon reopenings come on the same day the City of Miami and City of Miami Beach restaurants can seat patrons at 50% capacity.

Gilbert said he expects restaurants will be able to seat customers in early June.

Beaches in Miami-Dade County will be reopening on June 1 with new regulations.

Social distancing rules will still be in effect and beach chairs will have to be cleaned after each use.

Beachgoers who use the restroom or are walking around will be required to wear a face mask.

Groups on the beach will be limited to 10 people or less.

Hotels will be able to reopen at full occupancy in June.

For a full list of guidelines required by the City of Miami Gardens, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.