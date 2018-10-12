Bar fight in Fort Lauderdale leads to chase; 1 shot

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left one person injured.

According to officials, it all started with an altercation at Capones, a bar in Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies say a chase ensued between the people involved, leading to a woman being shot as she drove westbound on Broward Boulevard.

The woman is said to have lost control of her vehicle, causing her to crash into a parked car near Northwest 31st Avenue.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the woman to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition. Officials say her boyfriend was also in the car at the time of the shooting. However, it is unknown if he was injured.

At this point it is unknown if police have anyone in custody.

