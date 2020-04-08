Baptist Hospital employees write uplifting messages on sidewalks

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nurses and staff used chalk to scrawl uplifting messages on the sidewalks outside the entrance to Baptist Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade.

One read, “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.”

Another simply said, “Thank you.”

A third read, “Real heroes walk through these doors.”

Many also had the hashtag “Pineapple proud.”

The fruit is the logo for the hospital.

