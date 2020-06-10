Baptist Health teams up with Goodwill to create hospital care kits to prevent COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Baptist Health South Florida and Goodwill South Florida have partnered to help the community combat COVID-19.

They created the COVID care kits to distribute to those who visit the hospital.

“To give to our patients who come anywhere within Baptist Health, either through our emergency rooms or as in patients,” said Baptist Health South Florida Dr. Barry Katzen.

The kits include a thermometer and hand sanitizer, among other supplies to stay healthy, as well as helpful information for those recovering from the novel coronavirus.

“To give them both the information, the access to help and the technology that can assist them in their recovery period,” said Katzen.

Baptist Health’s Chief Medical Innovation Officer said the kits were all made possible thanks to donations.

“We began a COVID 2019 relief fund within Baptist Health and everything you see here is a result of philanthropy,” said Katzen.

Nearly 700 care kits were packed at Goodwill’s warehouse in Miami.

“Part of our mission is to give people with disabilities jobs,” said Goodwill’s Vice President of Marketing and Development Lourdes De La Mata-Little.

The partnership with Baptist Health is an example of Goodwill’s new “Third Party Logistics Division.”

“It is being able to provide services to the community that offer fulfillment, kitting, warehousing,” said De La Mata-Little.

De La Mata-Little said they will continue to find ways to help those in need during the pandemic.

“The idea is to be innovative, to be limber and to respond to community needs,” she said.

The hundreds of care kits have since been taken to Baptist Health.

