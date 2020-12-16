Baptist Health receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have made their way to South Florida hospitals.

Baptist Health in Southwest Miami-Dade received their shipment of the vaccine early Wednesday morning.

Several healthcare workers at the hospital are now preparing to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, hospital workers at Jackson Memorial received COVID-19 vaccines, becoming the first in Miami-Dade County to do so.

“I want this vaccine for the safety of my family, my patients, myself. I’ve been in the COVID unit since March,” said COVID unit nurse Yaimara Cruz.

In Broward on Monday, 10 Memorial Healthcare System frontline workers received theirs.

The doctors and nurses will now have to receive their second dose of the vaccine in three weeks.

“The arrival of the vaccine gives us hope, but it does not mean we are out of the woods. We must continue, over the next several months in this critical time period, to take all of the steps, and let us remember, 4,000 have died. We just passed that benchmark here in Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

On Wednesday, residents and staff at The Woodlands at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach will also receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

