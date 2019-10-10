Baptist Health offering free flu shots to public, employees

(WSVN) - Baptist Health South Florida announced it will offer free flu shots to the public and its employees in preparation for this year’s flu season.

The health system said Thursday they will be administering the free vaccinations at several locations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The vaccinations can be found at the locations below:

Miami-Dade County:

Baptist Health Urgent Care Express in Key Biscayne

240 ​Crandon Blvd., Suite ​110, Key Biscayne, FL 33149​​​​

240 ​Crandon Blvd., Suite ​110, Key Biscayne, FL 33149​​​​ Baptist Health Urgent Care Express in Country Walk

15721 SW 152 St., Miami, FL 33187​​

Broward County:

Baptist Health Urgent Care Express in Coral Springs

5673 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33076

Palm Beach County:

Bethesda Urgent Care in Wellington

10520 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington, FL 33414

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine by the end of October. The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu and its potentially serious complications, according to the CDC.

Baptist Health officials said they are giving those who take advantage of the free vaccination a $50 coupon for an urgent care visit.

The vaccinations will be available through Dec. 31 or until supplies last, according to Baptist Health officials.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.