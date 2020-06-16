Baptist Health announces new visitor guidelines

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Baptist Health has announced new visitation guidelines for the hospital.

The new guidelines will go into effect on Tuesday.

All visitors must be 18 or older and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Those who display virus symptoms or risk of exposure will not be allowed into the facility.

Masks are required and must be worn at all times. Masks will be provided to visitors upon entry.

Inpatient units at the hospital will only allow one visitor, over the age of 18, at a time. Visitation hours will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Patients who are either confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 will not be allowed to have visitors except under “exceptional circumstances.”

One partner will be able to stay continuously with a patient in the labor and delivery/maternity unit. Baptist Health officials said one adult visitor may be allowed into the unit in facilities where social distancing is possible.

For outpatient facilities like emergency departments and urgent care centers, one adult visitor will be able to accompany patients at all times.

One adult visitor will be able to accompany a patient at most Baptist Health physician offices. Those who have an appointment at a physician’s office are advised to call ahead of time to confirm visitor guidelines at the office.

To protect those immunocompromised cancer patients at the Miami Cancer Institute and Lynn Cancer Institute, visitors will not be allowed to accompany patients.

Baptist Health officials said there are special circumstances when one adult visitor will have to accompany a patient at the cancer institutes.

