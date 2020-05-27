Banner Supply Company scrambling to save flooded inventory

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida construction supply business is in a flood of trouble.

Banner Supply Company, near Northwest 72nd Avenue and 30th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, is scrambling to save their flooded inventory after heavy rain fell Wednesday.

They said Mother Nature is not the only one to blame for this soaking.

Geovana Alvarez of Banner Supply Company said, “The airport had started to pump out all of their water they let out, the seven-and-a-half inches that got rained on last night, a lot of it dumped into our yard. We have material loss, cars lost, lots of inventory, income.”

The company said they reached out to airport officials for help but have yet to receive a response.

