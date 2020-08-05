Banner plane crashes in Virginia Key; pilot OK

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot seems to be OK after crashing a banner plane in Virginia Key.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at the Central District Treatment Plant, located at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, just after 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene as the pilot seemed to be OK as he talked to officials.

The yellow plane sustained damages to the tail and wings as it remained stopped on a road.

The pilot was able to land the plane on a road where there were no other vehicles at the time.

