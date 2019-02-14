MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was not a banner day for a banner plane pilot in Miami-Dade County.

The small aircraft was flying over Miami Gardens when the banner accidentally fell, just before 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

It was eventually found a few miles away at Vista Palms, an apartment complex along Northeast 36th Avenue and 191st Street.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.