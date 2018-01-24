Bank robber targets BB&T branch in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - The FBI is searching for a robber who targeted a Tamarac bank, Wednesday.

The man was caught on surveillance wearing a ballcap, blue shirt and jeans as he walked into a BB&T bank branch and demanded money from a teller.

It happened on North University Drive and 82nd Street, just before 10 a.m. The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

